Two ex-prison officers accused of giving inmate info on other prisoners

Two former prison officers were charged in a district court yesterday over unlawful sharing with an inmate of information about other inmates at Tanah Merah Prison.

Muhammad Zul Helmy Abdul Latip, 32, was handed four charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). His former colleague, Muhammad Fattahullah Mohd Nordin, 37, faces two charges under the OSA and one charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

The two are said to have shared the information with inmate Abdul Karim Mohamed Kuppai Khan, 35, who was charged with six counts under the OSA and one count of criminal intimidation.

Prior to yesterday's court proceedings, Abdul Karim was handed more than 60 charges for offences including cheating and drug-related crimes.

These earlier cases are still pending and he is currently behind bars.

On five occasions last year, Fattahullah allegedly shared with Abdul Karim the locations of other inmates at Tanah Merah Prison.

Fattahullah is said to have unlawfully accessed another inmate's e-case file on Oct 11 last year. The next day, he allegedly told Abdul Karim the location of this inmate.

On Oct 13 last year, Zul Helmy allegedly shared with Abdul Karim the age of a second inmate.

Zul Helmy is also accused of sharing with Abdul Karim the home address of a third inmate that day. He is said to have told Abdul Karim the contact number of the third inmate's next of kin a week later.

On Oct 17 last year, he allegedly shared with Abdul Karim information linked to the criminal charges of a fourth inmate.

Abdul Karim is accused of multiple counts of unlawfully receiving information from Zul Helmy and Fattahullah.

Separately, he is said to have criminally intimidated one of the inmates in October last year.

According to court documents, Abdul Karim allegedly threatened to hurt the man's family members by accurately reciting the man's address.

Court documents did not state how the trio's alleged offences came to light, but the Singapore Prison Service referred the case to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The bureau said in a statement: "Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities.

"CPIB will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders, including public officers who abuse their position of authority and tarnish the image of the public service."

Zul Helmy is represented by lawyer Patrick Fernandez.

The cases involving all three Singaporean men have been adjourned to Nov 22.

For each charge under the OSA, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Shaffiq Alkhatib