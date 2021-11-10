Two domestic helpers held over illegal imports of cigarettes

Two domestic helpers, both 26, were arrested this month for allegedly importing cigarettes illegally.

They were said to have told contacts from their home country to buy the cigarettes and conceal them in parcels of chilli powder, instant noodles and medication.

The packages were sent to the addresses of their friends in Singapore, from whom they would collect the parcels later, said Singapore Customs in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Air Cargo Command had alerted Singapore Customs to the parcels, and the women were arrested during two raids between Nov 1 and 2 in Whampoa Drive and Choa Chu Kang Central.

The officers seized a total of 36 cartons and 56 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Singapore Customs said that investigations are under way.