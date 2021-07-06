Two CNB officers claim trial in urine sample tampering case

Two officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) accused of intentionally obstructing the course of justice in an incident involving urine sample tampering are claiming trial.

Yesterday, a district court heard that the pair - Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, 32, and Abdul Rahman Kadir, 45 - had allegedly worked with Mohamed Hafiz Lan to tamper with the urine sample of a man identified as Maung Moe Min Oo, 32.

The trio are said to have done so to avoid having to process the case of Maung, a Singaporean, who was not cooperative in providing a urine sample.

Hafiz, then 41, was sentenced to 18 months' jail last August after pleading guilty to a charge of intentionally obstructing the course of justice.

Zuhairi and Abdul Rahman have been suspended since July 2019.

In their opening statement, Deputy Public Prosecutors Alan Loh, Thiagesh Sukumaran and Rashvinpal Kaur Dhaliwal stated that the three men had abetted one another, adding: "This they did by simply swopping Maung's urine sample with Hafiz's own urine, which then produced a negative instant urine test (IUT) result."

They told Principal District Judge Victor Yeo that Maung and Thai national Wattansong Sakawuduean were at the CNB office at the Woodlands Checkpoint at around 11pm on Aug 15, 2018 for an IUT. Instead of producing a sample, the court heard that Maung asked to speak with Abdul Rahman privately at around 11.50pm.

The DPPs said: "While they were in the interview room, Maung requested Abdul Rahman's assistance in helping him pass the IUT because he knew that his urine would test positive for methamphetamine, which he had consumed earlier."

According to the prosecutors, Zuhairi entered a toilet at 12.17am on Aug 16, 2018, with a red-capped bottle which the CNB used to collect urine samples.

The DPPs told Judge Yeo that Hafiz later urinated into the bottle and walked out at 12.20am.

The court heard that Abdul Rahman later conducted an IUT before gesturing to his team that both Maung and Wattansong had passed the test by showing them a "thumbs up".

The offence came to light when a different CNB team detained Maung at the Woodlands Checkpoint the next day.

The DPPs said: "The conspiracy was subsequently unravelled when Maung explained that Abdul Rahman had helped him pass his previous IUT which was administered (the day before)."

The trial involving Zuhairi and Abdul Rahman continues.

