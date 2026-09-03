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Two charged after allegedly driving against traffic while high on etomidate in Jurong, Choa Chu Kang

Rayden Chong Shi An allegedly drove across a centre divider kerb onto the opposite side of the road in Jurong West in October 2025.

SINGAPORE – Two men who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic while under the influence of etomidate were hauled to court on Sept 3.

This comes a day after a 41-year-old man was charged with allegedly killing a woman while driving under the influence of etomidate.

On Sept 3, Rayden Chong Shi An, 20, and Koh Chee Siong, 35, were each handed two charges for dangerous driving as a serious offender and driving under the influence of drugs.

The police said in a statement on Sept 2 that Chong had been driving his vehicle along Jurong West Street 91 on Oct 28, 2025, when he allegedly failed to move off after a traffic light had turned green.

After a bus overtook Chong’s vehicle, he allegedly drove across a centre divider kerb onto the opposite side of the road.

Charge sheets state that Chong allegedly drove against the flow of traffic for about 160m before colliding with a car and a van.

When the police arrived, he appeared disoriented. A vaporiser was found in his car.

Etomidate was also detected in his blood, said the police, adding that no one was injured.

The second incident involved Koh, who had been driving along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and turning into Choa Chu Kang Way on Nov 26, 2025.

He allegedly drove against the flow of traffic for about 300m to 350m before entering a petrol kiosk, charge sheets stated.

The police said other drivers had to slow down to avoid a collision. No injuries were reported.

A vaporiser was found in Koh’s car, and etomidate was detected in his blood.

Koh Chee Siong allegedly drove against the flow of traffic for about 300m to 350m before entering a petrol kiosk in Choa Chu Kang Way on Nov 26, 2025. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In their statement, the police warned that driving under the influence of any substance that impairs one’s ability to drive safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act that puts the lives of all road users at grave risk.

On Sept 2, Muhammad Shafiq Razali was handed seven charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving causing death as a serious offender, and driving without a valid licence.

He allegedly lost control of a rental car, crashing through a carpark barrier before crossing Pipit Road, near Block 52A Circuit Road, on July 11, 2025.

The vehicle mounted a kerb before colliding with a temporary night market stall beside the road . A 67-year-old female stall attendant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in May that there had been 38 accidents linked to drug and etomidate use between 2023 and 2025.

Of these, 19 were fatal. Nine of these involved etomidate, while the remaining 10 involved drugs.

In 2025 alone, there were 18 road accidents involving etomidate. There was only one case involving etomidate in 2024.

No etomidate-related cases were reported in 2023.

Those convicted of dangerous driving as a serious offender can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. This is in addition to a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

For driving under the influence of drugs, an offender can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Chong’s case will be heard again on Oct 8, while Koh is expected to plead guilty on Oct 15.