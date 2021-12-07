Two charged over false claims for Covid-19 grant

Two men, aged 23 and 24, who submitted fraudulent applications for government assistance were charged in court yesterday with cheating.

They allegedly submitted applications containing falsehoods to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in July last year to claim support under the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme (Sirs).

As a result, NTUC was duped into disbursing to them the amounts of $3,000 and $6,000.

Sirs was launched in March last year by the Ministry of Manpower to tide self-employed Singaporeans over the economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NTUC helps the ministry administer Sirs applications and appeals, as well as identify potential fraudulent cases for further investigation while processing the applications.

Application for the scheme has been closed since the end of last year.

The police said they take a serious view of dishonest or fraudulent applications for government grants and that offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.