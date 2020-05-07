Two charged in separate harassment cases

Even with Singapore hunkering down to curb the spread of the coronavirus and the circuit breaker measures in place, a group of friends met in Orchard Road to drink and make merry.

When the police turned up, a member of the group showed his displeasure by cursing at the officers and damaging their car.

Filipino Navarro Charles Josef Guimere, 24, is accused of harassing a police officer and committing mischief.

He also faces one charge of contravening a control order, and another charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner.

Court documents show Guimere met five people at Spanish restaurant FOC Pim Pam in Orchard Road for the social purpose of "drinking and chatting", between 10pm and 11pm on April 19.

Such gatherings have been banned under Covid-19 rules.

Guimere is said to have behaved in a disorderly manner and allegedly hurled vulgarities at a police officer.

He is also believed to have caused damages amounting to $309 by intentionally denting the police car with his head around 1.20am later that night.

In court yesterday, Guimere said he will be seeking legal counsel.

It was not mentioned if the other five people in the group - identified as Muhammad Khairul Ahmad Sa'ri, Chua Xin Ying, Chau Mun Howe, Karmillah Saleha Wardle and Vincente Rejas Javier - are facing any charges.

In a separate case, Singaporean Lee Ah Loo, 66, was also charged in court with harassment yesterday.

Lee is accused of uttering vulgarities at a National Environment Agency enforcement officer on two separate occasions - on April 26 and on May 2 - at Beo Crescent Market.

Lee told the court he would not be pleading guilty, noting that the officer had scolded him first. He did not elaborate on how the dispute arose.

Both he and Guimere are due back in court on May 22.

If convicted of harassing a public servant who was performing public duties, they could be liable to a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.