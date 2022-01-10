Two arrested for robbing convenience store in Tampines

Updated
Published
22 min ago

SINGAPORE - Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery with hurt.

The pair, aged 23 and 50, allegedly robbed a convenience store at Tampines Street 71 on Sunday (Jan 9), said the police in a media release on Monday night.

Police identified the duo with the help of police cameras and ground inquiries.

The 23-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday with one count of armed robbery with hurt.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Investigations against the 50-year-old man are ongoing.

