SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old man and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, were arrested on Sunday (Aug 19) for attempting to evade a road block at 11.35pm.

Officers had been conducting a road block in Aljunied Road towards Upper Aljunied Road, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday.

The Straits Times understands that the two had drugs in their possession and the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police investigations are ongoing.