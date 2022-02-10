Two arrested as ICA foils attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid liquor into Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid liquor into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 10), ICA said its officers had noticed anomalies in the scanned images of a container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, Ports Command, on Jan 18.

Checks uncovered a total of 79 jars of coconut rice wine duty-unpaid liquor and 86 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor that were meant to be smuggled into Singapore via a consignment declared as "assorted items".

This led to a follow-up operation by Singapore Customs, during which a Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman were arrested, said ICA.

Another Vietnamese woman is assisting with investigations, which are still ongoing.

"Safeguarding Singapore's borders is a top priority for ICA. Those with malicious intent could use similar methods of concealment to smuggle security items into Singapore," said ICA in its Facebook post.

The authority added that it will continue to stay vigilant and thwart any smuggling attempts through Singapore's borders.