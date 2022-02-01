Twins' father remanded for psychiatric observation

The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah has been remanded for psychiatric observation at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged last week with the murder of Ethan Yap E Chern, one of his sons.

The Singaporean is accused of murdering Ethan at a covered canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground between 4.23pm and 6.25pm on Jan 21.

The police said that Yap had called them from the playground for help at 6.25pm that day.

His sons, Ethan and Aston Yap Kai Shern, were later found lying motionless in the nearby canal. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Yap had been initially expected to appear in a district court yesterday, but the case was brought forward to last Saturday.

His case has been adjourned to Feb 18.

Yap has not been charged with Aston's death.

The boys are believed to have had special needs and attended a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Accompanied by a group of police officers, Yap was taken to the crime scene around 3pm last Thursday.

Officers had earlier cordoned off the area around it.

Officers were also seen placing several arrow markers in the area.

One marker was placed at a nearby playground near an exercise machine, another was placed in the canal, while yet another was placed on the stairs leading down to the canal.

Yap and the police were in the area for about 35 minutes before leaving in a van.

If convicted of murder, Yap faces the death penalty.