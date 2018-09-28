Twin sisters in Simei Green condo ruckus seek damages from property manager in civil suits

SINGAPORE - The twin sisters, who were both fined last month for creating a ruckus at Simei Green Condominium in 2015, have filed civil suits against the property's manager. One sister included his employer as well in her court action.

Ms Tang Bei, who is a Singapore permanent resident, is seeking $50,000 in damages from Mr Quek Choon Kiat, now 65, as well as from his employer Hilandas Property and Facilities Management. Her sister, Ms Tang Lei, is seeking $5,000 in damages from only Mr Quek.

The two 50-year-old Chinese nationals filed their statement of claims in November 2016.

In her suit, Ms Tang Bei said she had gone to the condominium's management office to apply for a replacement access card in February 2015 as the one she had was faulty.

She said that Mr Quek refused to process her application before uttering "something to the effect that he would fall in love" with her. Ms Tang Bei then claimed that he assaulted her.

She also said that when she walked out of the office he followed her and shouted: "Get out of Singapore." Court documents said that she suffered "indignity and emotional trauma".

She stated in her claim that Mr Quek again attended to her when she returned to the office on April 28, 2015.

She claimed the condominium manager "directed xenophobic remarks" at her when she told him that she did not want to be served by him.

Ms Tang Bei said her sister, Ms Tang Lei, who was waiting outside, heard the commotion and went to help her. The claim stated that Mr Quek then directed "similar xenophobic remarks" at Ms Tang Lei before hitting Ms Tang Bei's head forcefully.

Mr Quek, who denied these accusations in court documents, said in his defence that Ms Tang Bei entered the management office in February 2015 "demanding" a resident cum access card and handed him $100.

He stated that she asked for the money to be returned after refusing to provide a photograph and show proof of her residency in the complex.

"Suddenly and without warning, the plaintiff lifted the service counter flap and forced her way into the area behind the service counter... Instinctively, (Mr Quek) raised his hand... and managed to stop her," the condominium manager said in his defence.

A female colleague returned the money after Ms Tang Bei "retreated to her original position", he said.

Turning to the later incident, Mr Quek stated in his defence that Ms Tang Bei and her sister returned to his office on April 28, 2015. He added that Ms Tang Bei then said that she did not want to be served by him. A scuffle broke out and the two women hit his face, according to Mr Quek.

The civil cases of the two sisters, who are both represented by Richard Siaw, are still pending.

In July, after a separate 20-day criminal trial, Ms Tang Bei was convicted of causing hurt to condominium security officer Charles Kenneth Bligh, as well as one count each of assaulting and using criminal force on Mr Quek. Ms Tang Lei was convicted of four charges: Causing hurt to Mr Bligh, as well as two counts of using criminal force and an assault charge involving Mr Quek.

Last month, District Judge Sarah Tan fined Ms Tang Bei $2,100 and Ms Tang Lei $2,500.