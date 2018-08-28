Twin sisters fined after assaulting two staff of Simei Green condominium

SINGAPORE - A pair of twin sisters who flew into a rage and assaulted staff of Simei Green condominium in 2015 were slapped with fines on Tuesday (Aug 28).

The violent behaviour of Chinese nationals Tang Bei and Tang Lei, both 50 now, was caught on a video which went viral online.

The incident that took place at 11.40am on April 28, 2015, erupted after Tang Bei was caught earlier that year tailgating other residents out of a side gate of the property.

She was a tenant at the condominium but did not have a resident's pass.

Court documents did not state if Tang Lei was a resident of the estate.

District Judge Sarah Tan, who convicted the sisters last month after a 20-day trial, sentenced Tang Bei to a fine of $2,100 and Tang Lei, a fine of $2,500.

Tang Bei faced three charges - causing hurt to security officer Charles Kenneth Bligh, as well as one count each of assaulting and using criminal force on condominium manager Colvin Quek Choon Kiat.

Her sister was convicted of four charges - causing hurt to Mr Bligh, as well as two counts of using criminal force and an assault charge involving Mr Quek.