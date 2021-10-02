Tuas blast inquiry: 'Red flags' reported but no action taken

The inquiry committee looking into the Tuas workshop blast asked the firm's engineer yesterday why he did not advise his boss on safety issues after "red flags" were raised before the explosion.

Myanmar national Lwin Moe Tun, who oversaw the workers in the workshop, testified that there were several incidents involving the mixer machine prior to the Feb 24 blast at 32E Tuas Avenue 11.

These included a fire on Feb 12 and multiple instances of white smoke emanating from the machine's oil jacket starting around August last year. The smoke grew thicker in January this year, the 31-year-old engineer said.

Around 8.40am on the day of the explosion, a worker also informed Mr Lwin Moe Tun that there was a fire and that one of the heaters was glowing red.

Inquiry committee assessor Lucas Ng Hong Kiang noted that Mr Lwin Moe Tun was trained as an engineer and knew of these "red flags along the way". "Why didn't you suggest to your boss to convene an investigation?" asked Mr Ng.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun responded: "My thinking is that whenever there is a problem I report (it) to the boss, and it's up to the boss to decide."

Dr Peter Nagler, also an assessor on the committee, asked why he let others handle the situation despite having the relevant training.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun had earlier told the committee that he was trained in workplace health and safety and was also a member of the firm's risk management team.

He said he thought his boss, Stars Engrg sole director Chua Xing Da, would handle every risk situation.

Stars Engrg made an insulation material called fire wrap using the mixer machine. It heated up oil in a jacket which then heated ingredients, including potato starch in the mixer component.

The explosion, which occurred at around 11.20am and injured 10 workers, is believed to have been caused when aerosols from the oil in the mixer machine were ignited.

Three workers - Mr Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38, Mr Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Mr Shohel Md, 23 - later died in hospital.

Two witnesses from Stars Engrg - general manager Desmond Chua Shi Yong, 38, and safety coordinator Sarkar Shibu, 33 - also took the stand yesterday.

The pair, who were part of the risk management team, testified that the red flag incidents were not raised during meetings or in monthly briefings to the workers.

The hearing continues on Monday with expert witnesses giving evidence.