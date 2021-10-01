Tuas blast inquiry: Engineer grilled over deleted messages, photo

The project engineer of a fire protection company whose workers were killed in a blast on its premises was grilled yesterday on why he deleted a picture and two messages sent between him and a worker who died.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun, who works for Stars Engrg, deleted the exchange on both his phone and Mr Subbaiyan Marimuthu's, an inquiry committee heard.

After a small fire broke out on a mixer machine on the morning of Feb 24 - the day of the blast - Mr Marimuthu, 38, sent Mr Lwin Moe Tun a photo at 11.13am of the damaged heater still on the machine with green tape around its wiring.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun, 31, replied at 11.32am: "Ok let me know ASAP." A second message, sent at 12.09pm, contained an expletive.

He deleted both messages.

The Myanmar national had testified in his first appearance before the inquiry committee on Wednesday that he thought Mr Marimuthu was going to check the "connectivity of the damaged heater with the wiring taped together".

State Counsel Kristy Tan put it to Mr Lwin Moe Tun that he deleted the messages as he knew the workers were checking if the damaged heater could still be used. "You felt guilty for not having stopped them, and that's why you deleted (the messages) to cover up... that you didn't stop them," she said.

Mr Lwin Moe Tun disagreed.

Following the blast at the workshop at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at around 11.20am, 10 workers were injured. Three of them - Mr Marimuthu, Mr Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Mr Shohel Md, 23 - later died in hospital from severe burns.

Stars Engrg made an insulation material called fire wrap using the mixer machine. The machine heated up oil in a jacket, which then heated and mixed ingredients including potato starch.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by the aerosols from the oil igniting.

When the counsel for Stars Engrg, Mr Thong Chee Kun, asked Mr Lwin Moe Tun why he had deleted the messages, the engineer said he had panicked and was afraid he was the last person to have contacted Mr Marimuthu.

He did not elaborate on what he meant. He said that if he had anything to hide, he would not have mentioned the deleted items to the investigators.

Responding to this, State Counsel Tan pointed out that Mr Lwin Moe Tun had not deleted another message he sent to Mr Marimuthu, also at 12.09pm, which read: "Answer the call leh."

She said: "You're actually quite selective in the things you've chosen to delete... If it's something that puts you in a bad light like using an expletive to a worker, you delete it."

Mr Lwin Moe Tun was also grilled on why he did not find out the cause of the white smoke coming from the mixer machine and hairline cracks on the oil jacket before the blast. He told the inquiry committee, chaired by Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, that he had notified his boss, sole director of Stars Engrg Chua Xing Da, as he did not know the machine well.

Asked if he thought after the machine caught fire on Feb 24 that it should be decommissioned, he said: "Yes, I thought that at the time the machine should not be used."