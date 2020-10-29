TTSH doctor faces charges after fatal traffic accident in 2019

SINGAPORE - - A doctor with Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) is facing criminal action after he allegedly caused death by negligent driving in an accident in Tampines last year.

Ernest Fu Weizhong, 37, a consultant, had his case last heard in a district court on Oct 15.

There are two charges against him – one of causing death by negligent driving and one of causing hurt by negligent driving.

According to court documents, Fu was driving along Tampines Avenue 12 at around 8pm on Oct 8 last year when he arrived at a traffic light junction at the slip road into Tampines Expressway.

While making a right turn into the slip road, he is said to have failed to give way to other vehicles.

This allegedly resulted in a collision with a car which was going straight along Tampines Avenue 12 in the opposite direction.

The driver of the other car, Mr Soon Jin Joke, 68, suffered injuries including chest pain in the accident.

His 96-year-old passenger, Ms Heng Fong Boey, died as a result of the injuries she suffered.

Fu's bail was set at $10,000 and the case has been adjourned to Nov 5.

If convicted of causing a death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt by negligent driving can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.