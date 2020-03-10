Trio plead guilty in separate cases to filming men in loos

Three men, including a former doctor at Singapore General Hospital, pleaded guilty yesterday in separate cases to filming men in toilets.

Jerry Christian Nagaputra, an Indonesian national and Singapore permanent resident, no longer works for MOH Holdings - the holding firm of Singapore's public healthcare clusters - as of Oct 25 last year.

His name was also not on the list of registered healthcare professionals in Singapore yesterday.

In another case, the offender, Seow Jia Chun, was a full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force at the time of his offences. Court documents did not state if the corporal has completed his national service.

The third person who pleaded guilty was Lau Jun Wei, an NSF. It was not stated where he is serving his national service.

Nagaputra, 31, pleaded guilty to three charges under the Films Act for recording videos of men using urinals in February last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao said that on Feb 9 last year, Nagaputra went to a male toilet in Ngee Ann City shopping mall and filmed an unknown man who was using a urinal.

Two days later, he went to a male toilet in Bugis Junction shopping centre and stood beside a 27-year-old man at a urinal.

The court heard that Nagaputra had a mobile phone in his left hand with its camera facing the younger man's private parts.

The man later confronted Nagaputra and alerted the police.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Lee Teck Leng said his client "resorted to filming men urinating as a dysfunctional method of coping with his adjustment disorder resulting from his multiple stressors".

District Judge May Mesenas has called for a report to assess Nagaputra's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO). Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment for their mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Seow, 23, pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and harassment.

The court heard that he was in a toilet at his workplace on Oct 29, 2018, when he heard somebody entering an adjacent cubicle. He then stood on the toilet bowl and used his mobile phone to record a video of the 22-year-old colleague.

The victim later confronted Seow before reporting the matter to the latter's supervisor.

In the third case, Lau, 20, pleaded guilty to a harassment charge and two counts of criminal trespass.

The court heard that he had targeted his victims at Nanyang Technological University, although he was not a student there.

He had gone to the university on Feb 24 last year to meet a friend. At around 5.20pm, he went to a toilet and heard the sound of somebody showering. He then placed his cellphone at the top of a cubicle door to take two pictures and a video of a man who was in the nude.

Lau returned to the university on April 21 last year and committed a similar offence. The second victim's friend spotted Lau doing so and confronted him. The victim was notified and he reported the incident to the police.

Seow and Lau, both Singaporeans, were each offered bail of $5,000 yesterday. The district judges handling their respective cases called for reports to assess if both are suitable for probation.

All three men will be sentenced on April 6.