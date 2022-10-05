Trio in delivery rider's fatal accident in Choa Chu Kang under probe over giving false information

SINGAPORE - Three people who were arrested for causing the death of a delivery rider in a car accident on Sept 27 are now being investigated for allegedly providing false information to the police.

One of the three, a 35-year-old man, is believed to be the driver of the car involved in the accident which took place in Choa Chu Kang, the police said on Tuesday.

ST understands that when questioned by the police after the accident, all three denied being the driver.

They also contradicted one another in their police statements.

The three are assisting with investigations for the offence of giving information which a person knows to be false to a public servant and for the offence of intentionally obstructing the course of justice, the police said.

Last Thursday, the police said that a woman and two men, aged 32 to 35, were arrested for careless driving causing death and drink driving.

The accident involved a car and a power-assisted bicycle, or e-bike, and took place near Block 130 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at around 11.20pm.

The delivery rider, 28, can be seen motionless on the ground in a video posted on Facebook last week.

He was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and subsequently died, the authorities said.

Those who give information they know to be false to a public servant may be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.