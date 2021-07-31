Trio charged with operating unlicensed KTV outlets last year

Three men were charged in court yesterday with operating unlicensed KTV outlets.

The trio is said to have operated separate outlets late last year.

Ong Han Wei, 38, Teo Guoshun, 35, and Thor Chi Tiong, 51, face multiple charges, including providing public entertainment without a licence and non-compliance with safe management measures under Covid-19 regulations.

Ong is accused of providing karaoke sessions to customers at a unit at Oxley Bizhub, 73 Ubi Road 1, on Sept 24 last year. He is said to have worked with another individual to operate the outlet.

Teo allegedly provided recorded music to customers on a KTV system and supplied alcohol at an outlet at 83 Genting Lane on Nov 26.

Thor is said to have also provided recorded music videos to customers and supplied alcohol at two outlets - one at Oxley Bizhub 2 at 61 Ubi Road 1 on Dec 4, and the other at 140 Paya Lebar Road on Oct 13. He is additionally accused of employing a foreigner without a valid work pass at the Paya Lebar outlet between Oct 8 and 13.

Appearing before the court separately yesterday, the men said they intended to plead guilty to their charges. Thor also told the court that he would be seeking legal advice.

Thor is out on bail of $10,000 and is expected back in court on Aug 17. The cases for Ong and Teo will be next heard on Sept 14.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said they have been consistently taking enforcement action at massage establish-ments and public entertainment outlets to suppress vice and other illegal activities.

"Members of the public and businesses are advised to take safe management measures seriously," it added.

"The police have zero tolerance of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures, and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law."

Those convicted of providing public entertainment without a valid licence can be fined up to $20,000. For non-compliance with safe management measures under Covid-19 regulations, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.