Trio charged with helping to receive stolen gas oil

Three former bunker clerks, who allegedly helped to receive gas oil dishonestly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom facility on board their respective vessels, were hauled to court on Thursday.

One of them, Wong Wai Meng, 56, allegedly helped to receive gas oil worth about $19 million and faces 31 counts under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Two others - Wong Kuin Wah, 59, and Boo Pu Wen, 55 - were also charged under the same Act.

All three men, who used to work for Sentek Marine & Trading, were also slapped with 12 corruption charges each.

According to a joint press statement by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and police, Wong Wai Meng's alleged misappropriation of gas oil took place between August 2014 and December 2017.

Wong Kuin Wah faces 28 charges over misappropriating about $18.7 million worth of gas oil between August 2014 and January 2018.

Boo faces seven charges over misappropriating about $5.5 million worth of gas oil between June 2017 and January 2018.

The three men are the latest among several to be accused of being involved in the Shell Bukom heist.

One of its masterminds, Juandi Pungot, 45, was jailed for 29 years in March for siphoning nearly $128 million worth of gas oil.

He was the first key player to be dealt with for his role in the conspiracy, and was given one of the longest prison terms for a commercial crime.

Former managing director of Sentek, Pai Keng Pheng, 59, faces 42 charges of consenting to Sentek's acquiring of property that was another person's benefits from crime. The case against Pai, who also faces charges of corruption and obstructing the course of justice, is ongoing.

The corruption charges the three men faced on Thursday were for receiving gratification from Pai as an inducement to remain out of Singapore to avoid investigations by the police into the suspected involvement of Sentek and others.

Wong Wai Meng allegedly received $259,420 over 69 occasions, while Boo and Wong Kuin Wah purportedly received $286,040 and $294,080 respectively from Pai over 71 occasions.

These bribes were allegedly given to them through various intermediaries, either in Singapore or Batam.