Trio admit to being part of fraudulent schemes linked to spa involving Covid-19 grants

SINGAPORE - After the pandemic hit, two former employees of a spa falsely claimed their jobs there were affected and received $500 each through a government grant.

On Tuesday, Joey Yeo, 29, and Danny Ho Wai Hong, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge each of cheating and furnishing false information to a public servant.

Loo Yi Ming, 31, who had signed off on fraudulent documents to help the spa obtain another grant, pleaded guilty to a charge of falsification of accounts.

The director of the spa in question, Deidrea Tan Zhong Lin, 31, was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail for her role in the offences. The case against her husband and the spa’s operations manager Gay Kah Leong, 31, is ongoing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said that in 2018 or 2019, Yeo came to an agreement with the spa management that she would continue to be a “phantom employee” for Kings Spa after she indicated her wish to stop working.

This meant the spa would continue to make Central Provident Fund contributions to her.

A similar arrangement was made between Ho and Gay in August 2018. Ho, who began working for Kings Spa as a receptionist on July 1, 2018, had stopped working there the following month, but was told by Gay that the company would make CPF contributions to him as a “phantom employee” so that it could continue to hire foreign workers.

From June 2019 to August 2020, the pair received monthly CPF contributions from Kings Spa despite not working there, with Yeo receiving no less than $7,326 and Ho receiving no less than $5,809 in total.

In order to maintain the façade that they were genuine employees, they also signed off on falsified payslips.

In her application for the Temporary Relief Fund, Yeo falsely declared she had lost her job due to Covid-19 and that her gross monthly income before Jan 23, 2020, was $1,000, and later admitted that this amount was based on the CPF contributions she was receiving from Kings Spa as a phantom employee.

Ho lied in his application that he had lost at least 30 per cent of his income. He claimed his gross monthly income before Jan 23, 2020, was $1,500, which included $1,300 of salary from Kings Spa, and that it fell to $800.

“Danny admitted that he had to ‘anyhow put in’ this amount so that it would show that he had lost at least 30 per cent of his personal income,” said DPP Tay.

Meanwhile, in order to obtain a payout for the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), which was aimed at providing wage support to employers and helping enterprises retain their local employees, Gay is said to have intentionally submitted fraudulent documents on Aug 10, 2020, to the Inland Revenue Authority in Singapore (Iras) for a self-review.

To prevent and detect abuse of the scheme, Iras implemented a framework for the JSS in June 2020 which identified employers with a higher risk profile and asked them to conduct a self-review by making a declaration and providing supporting documents to substantiate their eligibility.