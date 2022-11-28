Tributes pour in as legal legend Justice Andrew Phang retires from apex court

SINGAPORE - He was the first Singapore legal scholar to publish in top international law journals and, at the age of 48, the youngest person to be appointed a Judge of Appeal.

On Monday, for the third time in the history of the Singapore judiciary, a rare valedictory reference was convened in honour of Justice Andrew Phang, who will retire as Justice of the Court of Appeal on his 65th birthday on Dec 15, 2022. He will begin his term as Senior Judge from Jan 2, 2023 to Jan 4, 2024.

Speaking to nearly 400 members of the legal community at the Supreme Court auditorium, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said he tried for weeks to persuade Justice Phang to extend his tenure on the apex court for another three years, but the latter was “resolute”.

The Chief Justice added that Justice Phang did not want the event to be held, but his wife persuaded him to agree.

The first valedictory reference was held in 1990 for retiring Chief Justice Wee Chong Jin. The honour was also bestowed on Justice Chao Hick Tin when he retired as Justice of Appeal in 2017.

“Justice Phang is a most worthy addition to that pantheon of Singapore’s legal legends,” said CJ Menon.

Six other speakers – Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office; Attorney-General Lucien Wong; Judicial Commissioner Goh Yihan; Law Society president Adrian Tan; Senior Counsel Davinder Singh; and Deputy Senior State Counsel Scott Tan – also delivered moving tributes to Justice Phang.

Justice Phang taught at the National University of Singapore’s law faculty from 1982 to 2000, and was appointed professor of law in 1999. In 2000, he was appointed professor of law at the Singapore Management University and a year later became chair of the law department at SMU’s Business School.

In 2004, he became the first academic to be appointed Senior Counsel, despite not making any application for the title.

He joined the Supreme Court Bench as Judicial Commissioner in January 2005, was made a Judge in December that year, and was elevated to Judge of Appeal just over a year later in February 2006.

In his speech, CJ Menon recalled that he and Ms Indranee were taught by Justice Phang while they were “freshies” at the NUS Law School in 1982.

The Chief Justice lauded Justice Phang as “one of the most influential legal thinkers in our history”, while Mr Singh, who was a classmate in law school with Justice Phang, described him as a self-effacing “certified genius”.

Mr Singh spoke of how, when they were law students, one tutor would turn to Justice Phang and say “Andrew, what do you think?” when a student asked a diffcult question.

CJ Menon noted that Justice Phang has a “prodigious output” of more than 260 academic publications and around 400 judgments to his name.