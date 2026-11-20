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Traveller charged with verbally abusing, using criminal force on ICA officers at Changi Airport

Audra May Pettett faces 7 charges over the incident that took place shortly before 2am on Aug 21.

SINGAPORE – A traveller accused of verbally abusing immigration officers at Changi Airport Terminal 3 has been charged with harassment , using criminal force on public servants, and being a public nuisance.

Audra May Pettett, a 56-year-old Australian, faces a total of seven charges over the incident that took place shortly before 2am on Aug 21.

A lounge staff member had referred her to Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers after she asked to be offloaded from her flight which was scheduled to depart at 12.45am, the police said in a statement on Nov 19. It was not disclosed why she made the request.

While the officers were processing the request, Pettett became aggressive and tried to leave despite repeated instructions to remain seated, added the police.

She is accused abusing four ICA officers with vulgar language that morning, yelling at the officers, slapping one of them on the thigh , and pushing another officer .

Pettett is expected to plead guilty in December.

If convicted of using criminal force on a public servant, she can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both for each charge.

For each count of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.