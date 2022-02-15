Traffic Police to launch road safety programme for P3 to P6 kids

The Traffic Police (TP) will roll out a road safety programme for Primary 3 to 6 pupils in April as part of its three-pronged approach to improving road safety.

Working with the Ministry of Education, the online programme will educate pupils on road safety rules through animation and quizzes.

Named "The Road Safety Challenge!", the programme consists of four levels. Those who complete them will earn the title of junior road safety ambassador.

"TP hopes the pupils and ambassadors will make good road safety habits a part of their daily lives to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," the police said.

Members of the public who wish to attempt the programme can access it on the Singapore Police Force website in April.

The initiative is part of the TP's three-pronged approach to keeping the roads safe - namely, through education, engagement and enforcement.

On the engagement front, the TP organised several initiatives last year targeting motorcyclists, elderly pedestrians, children and new drivers.

These include a road safety programme for elderly people in July last year where talks were held at senior activity centres to remind them of good road safety habits and proper eye care.

To help motorcyclists ride more safely, road safety banners were installed in accident-prone locations and hot spots identified by the TP and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Road safety messages were also displayed on the LTA's electronic signboards.

The TP said it also held joint operations with other government agencies to deter and catch errant motorists.

"As road safety is a shared responsibility, TP urges all road users to continue practising good road safety habits and play their part in making Singapore's roads safer," it said.