Traces of LSD found in teen after his death

Traces of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) and Nitrazepam were found in the urine and blood of the 17-year-old boy who fell from height while facing drug trafficking charges.

Justin Lee, who was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.

In a statement yesterday, CNB said the Singapore Police Force investigated the teen's death.

"Toxicology tests were conducted and the report indicated that there were traces of LSD, a Class A controlled drug listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and Nitrazepam detected in his urine and blood. These results and findings will be submitted at the coroner's inquiry."

LSD is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, on a list which includes heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine, otherwise known as Ice.

Nitrazepam is a prescription drug used to help patients who have difficulty sleeping.

The bureau had in January this year conducted investigations into an individual who was suspected of trafficking LSD stamps, and openly advertising them for sale on a messaging app.

"CNB officers conducted two successful test buys to verify the information and arrested the subject, later ascertained to be Justin, at about 7.25pm on Feb 3."

In a follow-up operation the next day, officers seized 131 LSD stamps and Justin confirmed that they belonged to him. "He admitted that they were meant for sale, including to friends. He admitted that he himself had also abused LSD stamps," said CNB.

His links to the drugs were also confirmed by police camera footage, which showed Justin carrying the bag containing the 131 LSD stamps before his arrest.

CNB said LSD is often sold on blotting paper, which is usually imprinted with a colourful cartoon or design and comes in square cuts of less than 1cm each.

Abusers either take it orally, or place the blotting paper on skin areas that readily absorb the drug into the bloodstream, such as under the eyelid.

When ingested, LSD takes effect within 30 minutes. Its effects are strongest after three to five hours and can last up to 12 hours.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking in LSD will be liable for a minimum punishment of five years' jail and five strokes of the cane. The maximum punishment is 20 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.