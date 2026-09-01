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Tourist who stole $200k diamond by hiding it in his mouth gets more than 2 years’ jail

Serasiya’s lawyers, Amarick Gill and S. Ramanunjen, said Mangroliya, who worked in the diamond industry, was the one who hatched the plan to steal the diamond.

SINGAPORE – A thief who hid a diamond worth nearly $200,000 in his mouth to steal it from a jewellery store has been sentenced to two years, two months and two weeks’ jail.

Serasiya Milan Ramnikbhai, 30, who appeared in court via video-link, pleaded guilty to a theft charge on Sept 1.

His accomplice, Mangroliya Manojkumar Kurjibhai, 41, received the same sentence in July.

Serasiya’s lawyers, Amarick Gill and S. Ramanunjen, said Mangroliya, who worked in the diamond industry, was the one who hatched the plan to steal the diamond.

The lawyers from the Amarick Gill law firm added: “It was Mangroliya who sourced out the diamond... and it was Mangroliya who booked and paid for the flights to Singapore.”

They said Serasiya knew nothing about the gem trade, adding that Mangroliya had promised their client a “certain amount” of money for his role in the theft.

The two Indian nationals were introduced to each other through a mutual friend.

State Prosecuting Officer Yip Cheng Yee said that after Serasiya and Mangroliya agreed to steal the diamond from Dianoche jewellery store in Kreta Ayer Road, they got a counterfeit stone made in India.

The fake gemstone matched the specifications and serial number of the real diamond.

They arrived in Singapore as tourists on June 19.

At around 3pm, they visited the store with Serasiya concealing the counterfeit diamond in his mouth .

They asked to see the 4.95-carat diamond valued at US$154,000 (S$199,000, according to court documents).

Mangroliya distracted the sales manager serving them when he said he wanted to view several other items.

When the manager left his seat, Serasiya, acting on Mangroliya’s instructions, spat out the counterfeit diamond and swopped it with the 4.95-carat diamond. He then put the real gemstone in his mouth.

Cameras inside the store captured the men’s actions, the court heard.

The offenders left the premises and checked out of their hotel. They then booked an India-bound flight for later that day.

The store alerted the police after the manager examined the counterfeit diamond with an optical gemstone identification machine and found that it was a fake.

The police were alerted at around 3.40pm, and the two offenders were arrested about five hours later at Changi Airport while they were attempting the clear immigration.

The authorities recovered the genuine diamond from Serasiya’s haversack, and both men were charged with theft on June 20.

On Sept 1, the defence lawyers pleaded for the court to give Serasiya a sentence similar to the one which Mangroliya received in July.

They added that their client is remorseful.