Tougher stance on sexual, hurt crimes

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam has made it clear that having a bright future is not mitigation enough for those who commit sexual and hurt crimes.

He sounded the warning in Parliament yesterday as he announced plans to raise the maximum penalties for three sexual offences so that harsher sentences can be meted out for egregious offences.

This comes after a review of penalties for hurt and sexual offences, following public uproar over recent cases that triggered questions over whether the sentences imposed were adequate.

An issue that came up was whether the offenders were let off easy because they were university students. Mr Shanmugam stressed that an offender will not receive a lighter sentence simply because he has higher educational qualifi-cations or better prospects in life.

He also proposed that, as a matter of policy, the prosecution will generally object to rehabilitative sentences for adults who commit certain hurt or sexual offences.