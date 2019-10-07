Tough rape case exemplifies difficulty faced by prosecutors

Judicial Commissioner Mavis Chionh cited from her long years as a public prosecutor a case that stood out for exemplifying the difficulty a prosecutor faces.

It was a "very tough" rape case.

The victim had a mental and emotional breakdown after the incident and did not want to speak about it for quite a long time. It was so traumatic that when the prosecutors handling the case asked her anything about the rape, she would literally scream, throw herself on the floor, and cry.

But she was comfortable talking about any other subject.

Ms Chionh said: "My colleague was very patient; it took months and a good number of interviews with this victim."

After months of interaction, the victim grew to trust the prosecutors and agreed to testify in court as she wanted closure.

When the accused, who had claimed trial, learnt that the victim was going to testify, he pleaded guilty and was jailed and caned.

Said the judicial commissioner: "I remember the victim was so relieved that she cried and cried on the day the prosecutors told her the accused had pleaded guilty and had been sentenced.

"What would have happened if the prosecutors did not put in the extra effort (in preparing the victim) and simply decided to just move on with proceeding to trial?

"The feeling that you have managed to achieve a measure of justice for the victim of a serious crime... is something that you appreciate when you are a public sector lawyer or prosecutor," she said.