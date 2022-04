TOC editor and contributor jailed for defaming Cabinet members

The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Xu Yuanchen, 39, better known as Terry Xu, and a contributor to the sociopolitical site, Daniel De Costa Augustin, 38, were each sentenced to three weeks in jail yesterday for defaming Cabinet members.

De Costa was also sentenced to three months in jail for an offence under the Computer Misuse Act. He will serve his sentences consecutively. This means De Costa will spend a total of three months and three weeks behind bars.

In November last year, District Judge Ng Peng Hong convicted the pair following a trial.

De Costa had penned a letter that defamed Cabinet members and sent it from an e-mail account of his friend, Mr Sim Wee Lee.

The letter was titled "PAP MP apologises to SDP", and sent to TOC from Mr Sim's Yahoo account in September 2018.

The court heard that the letter stated, among other things, that there was "corruption at the highest echelons" of the People's Action Party leadership.

TOC then published the letter with the title "The Take Away From Seah Kian Ping's (sic) Facebook Post" and attributed it to Willy Sum, a name sometimes used by Mr Sim.

Xu was represented by lawyers Remy Choo and Priscilla Chia.

During the trial, Xu had argued that the phrase "corruption at the highest echelons" did not refer to individual members of the Cabinet and that he did not know the phrase harmed their reputation.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, Senthilkumaran Sabapathy and Sheryl Yeo, however, said in their submissions that the article alleged, among other things, that there was "corruption at the highest echelons" of the Singapore Government.

They added: "A contextual interpretation of the article makes it plain that this was an imputation relating to the members of the Cabinet of Singapore. The imputation was serious, baseless and clearly defamatory."

Mr Sim testified in court in 2020 that he had shared the passwords of his Yahoo and Gmail accounts with De Costa after they became friends some time between 2005 and 2006. He did so as he needed De Costa's help to compose and send e-mail letters on his behalf to various government officials, Mr Sim told the court through a Mandarin interpreter.

De Costa's defence was that Mr Sim had given him access to the Yahoo Account "for all purposes".

The prosecutors told the court: "De Costa clearly did not have any authority to use the Yahoo account to send out e-mails of the kind represented by the article, let alone blanket authority to use it for 'all purposes'."

TOC and its various social media channels were taken offline in September last year ahead of a deadline set by the Infocomm and Media Development Authority (IMDA).

This development came after IMDA had earlier suspended TOC's class licence to run its website and social media channels due to its repeated failure to comply with legal obligations to declare all sources of funding.

Lawyer Chung Ting Fai represented De Costa.

Before handing down the sentences, Judge Ng said that De Costa had abused the trust Mr Sim had placed in him. The judge also said that De Costa's offence under the Computer Misuse Act involved a high degree of planning, and it also caused harm to Mr Sim.