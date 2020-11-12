Tobacco retail licence suspended at eight outlets

Eight tobacco retailers have had their licences suspended for selling cigarettes to underage buyers between July and September.

Caught for selling tobacco products to persons below the age of 20 by the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) ground surveillance and enforcement team, the outlets will not be allowed to sell tobacco products for six months as it was their first offence.

The retailers are Sin Tong Hong Eating House, Fresh Foods Supermarket, G&G Gambas, HNH, Happy Grocer Trading, Reshmi Mini Mart, Superluck Food Court and U Stars Supermarket.

The current minimum legal age to use, possess or buy tobacco products is 20. It will be raised to 21 from Jan 1 next year.

"All tobacco retail licensees are reminded to educate their employees on the law pertaining to the sale of tobacco products and for sellers to verify the age of those who wish to buy tobacco products," HSA said.

Those caught selling tobacco products to underage buyers can be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence and up to $10,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

Their tobacco retail licence will be suspended for six months for the first offence and revoked for the second offence.

Selling tobacco products to underage buyers in school uniform or those below 12 warrants revocation of their licence, even for the first offence.

Between 2015 and September this year, 110 tobacco retail licences were suspended and 16 were revoked by HSA.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale or supply of tobacco products to underage people can report the matter to the Tobacco Regulation Branch online or by calling 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.