Timeline of events in case

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday released the findings of its review on the case of a teen who died while facing drug trafficking charges.
Justin Lee, 17, who was arrested on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.
On Oct 12, his mother, Ms Cecilia Ow, 51, posted a letter addressed to Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on her Instagram page, describing her son's arrest and his history with depression.
Here is a timeline of what happened.
JANUARY 2021
• CNB conducts investigations on Justin, who was then suspected of trafficking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps - a hallucinogen made on tabs of blotting paper.
FEB 3
• Justin is arrested by CNB officers at about 7.25pm in Serangoon North Avenue 4. He is compliant and does not put up any struggle.
• The officers hold on to him while he is handcuffed, and escort him to various locations in the course of investigations.
• Nine CNB officers conduct a follow-up operation at Justin's home between 9pm and 9.20pm.
• Six of the officers enter the flat after getting permission from Ms Ow.
• Four of the six officers escort Justin to his bedroom, where a search is conducted by two of them.
• Justin is later escorted to the CNB Enforcement Office at Bedok Police Divisional Headquarters for a urine test, recording of further statement, and detailed searches and documentation of personal properties.
FEB 4
• Justin is transferred to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters and admitted to the lock-up there at about 1.25am.
• He is examined by a doctor and deemed to be well.
• CNB seizes 131 LSD stamps from a location near Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 11.40am.
• Justin is interviewed at about 11.45am. The interview is video-recorded.
• A second video-recorded interview is conducted between 7.35pm and 8pm. Justin admits to owning the LSD stamps and says they were meant for sale.
• Justin is allowed to call Ms Ow at about 8.55pm, and is released on bail to her at about 10.40pm.
MAY
• CNB completes its investigations into Justin's case.
JUNE
• The Attorney-General's Chambers directs CNB to charge Justin with drug trafficking.
JUNE 23
• Justin is asked to report to the CNB headquarters, which he does at about 12.40pm.
• He is taken to the lock-up and served with the drug trafficking charges. The process is video-recorded.
• The teen is also examined by a doctor, who does not detect any issues of concern.
• CNB releases Justin on bail at about 7.50pm. He is to report at the courts the next day.
• Justin acknowledges that he had no complaints while in lock-up.
• This is the last contact CNB has with Justin.
JUNE 24
• Justin is charged in court and released on court bail.
• His case is adjourned to July 22, upon his lawyer's request.
JULY TO AUGUST
• Justin's court hearing is adjourned three more times, each also upon his lawyer's request. The final hearing date is set for Sept 23.
SEPT 16
• Justin dies after a fall from height.
Dominic Low