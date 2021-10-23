Timeline of events in case

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) yesterday released the findings of its review on the case of a teen who died while facing drug trafficking charges.

Justin Lee, 17, who was arrested on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.

On Oct 12, his mother, Ms Cecilia Ow, 51, posted a letter addressed to Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on her Instagram page, describing her son's arrest and his history with depression.

Here is a timeline of what happened.

JANUARY 2021

• CNB conducts investigations on Justin, who was then suspected of trafficking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps - a hallucinogen made on tabs of blotting paper.

FEB 3

• Justin is arrested by CNB officers at about 7.25pm in Serangoon North Avenue 4. He is compliant and does not put up any struggle.

• The officers hold on to him while he is handcuffed, and escort him to various locations in the course of investigations.

• Nine CNB officers conduct a follow-up operation at Justin's home between 9pm and 9.20pm.

• Six of the officers enter the flat after getting permission from Ms Ow.

• Four of the six officers escort Justin to his bedroom, where a search is conducted by two of them.

• Justin is later escorted to the CNB Enforcement Office at Bedok Police Divisional Headquarters for a urine test, recording of further statement, and detailed searches and documentation of personal properties.

FEB 4

• Justin is transferred to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters and admitted to the lock-up there at about 1.25am.

• He is examined by a doctor and deemed to be well.

• CNB seizes 131 LSD stamps from a location near Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 11.40am.

• Justin is interviewed at about 11.45am. The interview is video-recorded.

• A second video-recorded interview is conducted between 7.35pm and 8pm. Justin admits to owning the LSD stamps and says they were meant for sale.

• Justin is allowed to call Ms Ow at about 8.55pm, and is released on bail to her at about 10.40pm.

MAY

• CNB completes its investigations into Justin's case.

JUNE

• The Attorney-General's Chambers directs CNB to charge Justin with drug trafficking.

JUNE 23

• Justin is asked to report to the CNB headquarters, which he does at about 12.40pm.

• He is taken to the lock-up and served with the drug trafficking charges. The process is video-recorded.

• The teen is also examined by a doctor, who does not detect any issues of concern.

• CNB releases Justin on bail at about 7.50pm. He is to report at the courts the next day.

• Justin acknowledges that he had no complaints while in lock-up.

• This is the last contact CNB has with Justin.

JUNE 24

• Justin is charged in court and released on court bail.

• His case is adjourned to July 22, upon his lawyer's request.

JULY TO AUGUST

• Justin's court hearing is adjourned three more times, each also upon his lawyer's request. The final hearing date is set for Sept 23.

SEPT 16

• Justin dies after a fall from height.

