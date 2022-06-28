Timeline of events

June 29, 2007: Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling, 19, leaves her home in Bras Basah. This is the last time her parents see her.

Later, closed-circuit television footage shows her entering a lift in a Marine Terrace housing block with two men.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee and Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, are believed to have been the last to see her alive.

The three are said to have been friends and studied at Lasalle College of the Arts.

She is later determined to be dead. Court documents do not state how she died and who is responsible for her death.

On or around June 30, 2007: Ahmad and Mr Ragil allegedly deposit Ms Teo's corpse in the vicinity of Punggol Track 24.

They are also said to have misappropriated her belongings, including her mobile phone.

July 3, 2007: Ms Teo's mother lodges a missing persons police report. The police begin investigating and classify Ms Teo's case as a missing persons case as they do not find any facts linking the two men to her disappearance.

Ms Teo's friends and family continue their search for her.

July 11 and 25, 2007: Ahmad and Mr Ragil allegedly give false information to the police, stating that they do not know what happened to Ms Teo after she left the flat.

2007-2020: The police regularly review the case.

July 2020: Following a review, the case is referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A breakthrough comes after the CID uncovers new leads while tracing the belongings believed to be in Ms Teo's possession when she was reported missing. The CID manages to link one of her belongings to Ahmad.

Dec 15, 2020: Ahmad is arrested.

Dec 17, 2020: Ahmad is charged with murder. He is accused of working together with Mr Ragil to murder Ms Teo.

June 27, 2022: Ahmad is given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

He is handed six more charges for offences including working with Mr Ragil to unlawfully deposit Ms Teo's corpse in a public place.

The court hears that Mr Ragil, an Indonesian, is still at large.

Ahmad is granted bail of $20,000.

July 6, 2022: Ahmad is expected to plead guilty to his latest charges.

Shaffiq Alkhatib