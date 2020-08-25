Thumb drive inventor fined $80k over failure to disclose transactions

Despite being involved in deals that amounted to about US$10.5 million, the founder of the Singapore firm that invented the thumb drive failed to disclose those transactions made between his mainboard-listed company and two other firms.

Singaporean Henry Tan, founder of Trek 2000 International, even attended audit committee meetings at which the topic of such transactions was under review.

The 63-year-old, who is also known as Henn Tan, was yesterday fined $80,000 after pleading guilty to two charges under the Securities and Futures Act.

Four other charges were taken into consideration. He also faces nine other outstanding charges that have been scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Sept 10.

Tan, who was represented by Drew & Napier lawyers Daniel Cai and Wesley Chan, had stepped down in May 2018 as chief executive officer of the information technology solutions provider.

While he was CEO, Trek 2000 International's subsidiaries made six transactions worth US$882,000 with S-Com Solutions HK in 2010, and 18 transactions worth US$9.59 million with T-Data Systems in 2013.

The court heard that Tan did not disclose these transactions.

T-Data is a private firm incorporated in Singapore, while S-Com Solutions is incorporated in Hong Kong.

Various electronic parts were transacted between the two firms and Trek 2000 International.

Tan's son held 80 per cent of T-Data shares, while Tan was the sole shareholder of S-Com Solutions at the time, making both companies "interested persons" in relation to Trek 2000 International.

Being a mainboard-listed company, Trek 2000 International was required to immediately announce those transactions, since the aggregate value of all transactions with each of the two firms that financial year was 3 per cent or more of the group's latest tangible assets.

Two others - Gurcharan Singh, then the chief financial officer of Trek 2000 International, and Poo Teng Pin, then the executive director - were earlier charged with related offences.

Poo pleaded guilty on March 4 to a charge of failing to disclose seven interested person transactions with T-Data and was later fined $20,000.

Proceedings against Gurcharan are pending.

Mr Cai argued that since the charges Tan faced are identical to Poo's, a $20,000 fine should be the starting point for each charge.

But Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Ee Kuan argued that Tan was more culpable and "reckless, or grossly negligent", as the topic of interested person transactions was brought to his attention at the audit committee meetings but he did not disclose the transactions.

District Judge Ronald Gwee agreed with the prosecution that Tan's sentence should be "scaled higher" than Poo's, noting that the latter had faced fewer charges.

The judge sentenced Tan to a fine of $35,000 for the offence relating to T-Data and $45,000 for the offence relating to S-Com Solutions.