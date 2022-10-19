Three-week psychiatric assessment for Yishun teen accused of murdering father

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old youth accused of murdering his father in Yishun will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai appeared in a district court via video-link on Wednesday, clad in a red polo T-shirt.

His case has been adjourned to Nov 9.

Seah is accused of murdering his father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, on Oct 10, between the 4th and 5th floors of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 where they live.

Business records list the victim and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter.

The family lives in a unit on the fifth floor and Seah is believed to be their youngest child.

The police earlier said that they received a call for help at 7.05pm on Oct 10. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics, and Seah was arrested at the scene.

The teenager was charged in court two days later.

Neighbours were still in disbelief when The Straits Times visited the block the day after the incident.

One resident said she saw the victim with his face and clothes covered with blood before he collapsed on the floor.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.