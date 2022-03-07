Three people hospitalised after accident leaves car overturned in Bukit Panjang

The accident happened at the junction of Bukit Panjang, Bukit Panjang Ring and Pending roads, next to a hawker centre and market. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM VINS & ANNETTE SINGH/YOUTUBE
SINGAPORE - Three people have been hospitalised following an accident involving two cars on Monday (March 7) that left one overturned at a traffic junction in Bukit Panjang.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 12.04pm at the junction of Bukit Panjang, Bukit Panjang Ring and Pending roads, next to a hawker centre and market.

A 56-year-old male driver, a 30-year-old female driver and a 28-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Photos and videos shared on social media show a black car overturned on the right-most lane of Pending Road, next to the traffic light at the junction.

A fire engine from the Singapore Civil Defence Force can also be seen at the scene of the accident, which caused a jam in three directions.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

