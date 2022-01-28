Three months' jail for man who opened bank account used in online scam

After being promised $500, a 22-year-old man opened a bank account for a stranger, who then used it to receive money from people he scammed.

In about five days, more than $35,500 was swindled from eight people in the e-commerce scam.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Hafizzudin Hasanudin was sentenced to three months' jail for cheating.

One other charge under the Computer Misuse Act was taken into account for sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Wong said: "This case represents the first prosecution for an offender who relinquished his bank account to online scammers, in return for money, with utter disregard as to how the bank account would be used by the scammers."

Urging the court to impose a jail term of three to four months, DPP Wong highlighted the prevalence of scams in Singapore, saying that in the first half of last year, 19,444 scam-related cases were reported, with e-commerce scams making up the second most common type of scam and resulting in at least $2.4 million lost.

The court agreed that general deterrence applied to offences of this nature.

It heard that in early August last year, Muhammad Hafizzudin received text messages from a man identified only as "Wilson".

Wilson promised to give him $500 to open a bank account and hand over the ATM card, personal identification number (PIN) and Internet banking login credentials.

After meeting Wilson on Aug 7 last year, Muhammad Hafizzudin agreed to go along with the arrangement and went to OCBC Bank's branch at 1 Tampines Central 5 to open a bank account.

He agreed to the bank's terms that he would own and have effective control of the account, that the account would be for his own use, and that he would make the application to OCBC to allow another person to use the account if he wished to do so.

The bank granted the application and opened the account in his name without conducting due diligence on the ultimate beneficial owner, which it would have done if it had not been deceived, said DPP Wong, adding that such an act could hurt OCBC's reputation.