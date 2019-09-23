Three men held over contraband liquor activities

Three suspects, aged between 25 and 40, have been arrested for their involvement in contraband liquor activities, Singapore Customs said.

On Sept 12, officers arrested a man at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East Street 13. They found him with six bottles of contraband liquor and discovered three more bottles in a search at his home.

He was found to have purchased the liquor from two other men who had manufactured it. The following day, officers arrested the two men during a raid on an HDB flat in Bukit Batok Street 21.

They were held on suspicion of manufacturing dutiable liquor and possessing a still without a licence, as well as storing contraband liquor.

Officers also seized a porcelain jar and nine bottles of contraband liquor with an estimated volume of 58 litres, and assorted manufacturing apparatus.

The purchase, sale, delivery, storage and possession of contraband goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.

Those convicted of such offences can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded.

Those convicted of manufacturing dutiable goods and possessing stills, utensils, apparatus or machinery used to manufacture dutiable goods without a licence can be jailed for up to 18 months and/or fined up to $5,000.