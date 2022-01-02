Three couples welcome New Year babies at stroke of midnight

As the nation ushered in 2022, three couples in separate hospitals welcomed their newborn babies, who were all delivered at the stroke of midnight.

Mr Chong Chin Teck and Madam Teoh Pei Ferng, whose daughter was due on Jan 5, had avoided any countdown plans "in case of an early surprise".

And the early surprise came on Friday morning, when Madam Teoh, 35, an accountant, started having labour pains. The couple rushed to Mount Alvernia Hospital, where Madam Teoh went through seven hours of labour and received an epidural to ease the pain.

"We had a feeling she would arrive early because... our first daughter was also born one week early," said Mr Chong, 41, a finance manager, yesterday.

At around 11.30pm, they realised there was a chance their girl's birthday would be on New Year's Day.

The baby girl arrived the moment the clock struck 12, and weighed in at 2.84kg. She does not have a name yet, as the couple plan to consult a fengshui master to find a suitable name.

The hospital presented the couple with hampers and $188 in cash. Mr Chong said: "Everyone counts down in front of a TV, but I joined my wife at the hospital and it was a different kind of anticipation."

Over at Parkway East Hospital, a couple grew anxious when they received news that their first child's heartbeat showed signs of distress.

Mr Syahir Mohd Reduan, 29, who works in real estate, said: "We have been praying and (hoping for) a normal birth all along."

Their worries were lifted as their baby girl's vital signs improved hours later. She was delivered naturally at midnight.

Pre-school teacher Dinah Norfatinah Djanamar, 26, said her daughter, who weighed 3.23kg, is named Daniya Iman, which means kind-hearted and close to faith.

At KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Mr Ray Fong and Ms Caricia Ho also welcomed their first child at midnight.

It marked an end to a draining week, as Ms Ho, 24, had been kept awake every night by the baby's kicking. She decided to follow her doctor's advice to induce labour on Thursday. Her water bag broke just after the couple had brunch at the hospital foodcourt on Friday, and they rushed upstairs for medical attention. She was in labour for more than 12 hours.

"When (baby Ann) came out, everyone looked at the clock. There were four zeroes," Ms Ho, who works in retail, recalled.

"A New Year's programme was playing on TV and my husband asked me if I noticed they had just ended the countdown."

Ann was born 10 days earlier than expected and weighed 2.7kg.

Mr Fong, 38, a sales designer, said: "Her eyes were wide open and she was looking around. She is a New Year gift to us."