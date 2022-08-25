The five men who were killed

The five men had one common link - all had at one time worked as representatives for Aviva Financial Advisers.

Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29, and Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29, were financial advisers at the firm when the tragedy occurred.

The fifth man, Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, was a former representative for the company at the time.

Here are more details about the men:

MR LONG

• Driver of the car when it crashed.

• Clocked speeds of up to 182kmh before it crashed. The speed limit for the stretch along Tanjong Pagar Road was 50kmh.

• After an autopsy, he was found to have a blood alcohol reading of 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. This exceeded the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.

• Died of severe burns.

MR YAP

• Had 119mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood when he drove the car that morning.

• Drove the car at speeds of between 77kmh and 88kmh.

• Was a co-founder of local bubble tea chain Bober Tea.

• Died of severe burns.

MR WONG

• Was a long-time friend of Mr Long and Mr Tan.

• Studied information technology at the Singapore Management University before starting a career in financial services.

• Was involved in volunteer work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Died of severe burns and pelvic injuries.

MR TEO

• Died of severe burns and spinal injury.

MR TAN

• Died of severe burns.