Ten people probed for illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE - Ten people are under investigation for suspected illegal horse betting activities and breaching of safe distancing measures after a police enforcement operation in Yishun Avenue 5 on Sunday (Aug 29).

Among them was a 72-year-old man suspected of illegal bookmaking.

Eight men and a woman, aged between 58 and 70, had allegedly placed bets with bookies. The woman is also being investigated for online gambling.

More than $1,700 in cash was seized, along with two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia.

Anyone found guilty of bookmaking faces a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000, and jail of up to five years.

The offence of betting with a bookmaker carries a fine of up to $5,000 or up to six months' jail, or both. A person convicted of unlawful remote gambling can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Those who breach safe distancing measures can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.