Teenager gets probation over e-scooter collision

A teenager was riding his e-scooter along Yishun Ring Road when it hit an elderly pedestrian, causing the man to suffer facial fractures.

Institute of Technical Education College Central student Ho Jun Wei, 18, who pleaded guilty last month to causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act, was sentenced to 15 months' probation yesterday.

He must perform 100 hours of community service and his parents are bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He must also remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang told the court that at around 3.30pm on Feb 17, Ho was riding his e-scooter on a footpath near Yishun Junior College when he spotted Mr Wong Ah Jee, 78, from afar.

Knowing there was insufficient space for him to ride past Mr Wong, Ho sounded his horn thrice, expecting the elderly man to move aside.

However, Mr Wong did not respond and continued walking.

DPP Ang said: "The accused then attempted to brake his e-scooter but was unable to stop in time and knocked into the victim from behind, causing the victim to fall forward... landing face down."

Mr Wong was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was treated for injuries including facial fractures. He was discharged the next day.

Ho's e-scooter had been travelling at around 20kmh at the time of the accident. The current speed limit for personal mobility devices on footpaths is 15kmh. This will be reduced to 10kmh early next year.

Ho has compensated Mr Wong, whose medical bills came up to $676.80.

For causing grievous hurt through a rash act, Ho could have been jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.