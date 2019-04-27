Teenager arrested for criminal intimidation, suspected drug offence after locking himself in Havelock Road flat

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old teenager was arrested on Friday (April 26) for criminal intimidation and a suspected drug-related offence, after locking himself in a flat in Havelock Road.

The police received a call for assistance at Block 50 at about 3pm, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted at about 4pm.

SCDF said that it was responding to a case of a man barricading himself in a unit.

As a precautionary measure, SCDF set up a rescue net and an inflatable life pack, as police officers negotiated with the teenager. He was later arrested.

The Straits Times understands the incident happened at a flat on the sixth floor.

Photos sent to citizen journalism portal Stomp on Friday shows the life pack being set up at the foot of the block.

Several emergency vehicles, including a fire engine and ambulance, were spotted at the location.

The police are investigating.