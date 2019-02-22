Teenager admits molesting classmate in school toilet

SINGAPORE - A teenage boy lured his then 14-year-old classmate to a school toilet and molested her.

The offender, who is now 16 years old, also grabbed the girl's wrist and forced her to sexually stimulate him in a school located in the eastern part of Singapore.

The boy, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, pleaded guilty on Friday (Feb 22) to one count each of molestation and sexually exploiting a minor.

He is now studying in another school.

In April 2017 at about 1pm, the victim had just completed a Principles of Accounts class when the boy asked her to skip her next lesson and follow him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Imaduddien said the girl initially refused but gave in after the boy pestered her.

She followed him to a male toilet and he led her into one of the cubicles.

He then grabbed her left wrist and told her to sexually stimulate him.

The DPP said: "The victim tried to retract her hand but to no avail. She told the accused to stop but the accused ignored her."

The boy let go of her hand only after the girl told him to stop several times, said the DPP.

He then molested the girl but she pushed his hand away.

The girl then left the toilet and returned to the classroom.

Court documents did not reveal how the offences came to light but a teacher from the school later told the vice-principal (VP) about the incident.

The V-P lodged a police report on May 5, 2017, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Andy Yeo told District Judge Eddy Tham that his client was a young offender and that he regrets his actions .

The lawyer also said the boy was a first-time offender who has fully cooperated with the authorities.

Judge Tham called for a report to assess the boy's suitability for a probation.

He is now out on bail of $8,000 and will be sentenced on March 25.

Those convicted of molesting someone can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

First-time offenders convicted of sexually exploiting a minor can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.