Teenager accused of trespass, theft at NUS hall

A teenager allegedly trespassed into King Edward VII Hall at the National University of Sin-gapore (NUS) multiple times and took at least nine laundry bags containing socks, exercise attire as well as male and fe-male undergarments.

Goh An Soon, 19, faces one count each of criminal trespass, dishonest misappropriation of property and theft.

The Straits Times understands the Singaporean teenager was neither working nor studying at the university at the time.

Between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year, Goh allegedly trespassed into the hall on eight separate occasions. Within that period, he is said to have misappropriated the laundry bags four times.

He is also accused of stealing items worth $183 in total at the hall at around 5pm on Feb 1. They included socks, female undergarments, $80 in cash and bank cards.

Court documents did not reveal what Goh - who appeared in a district court last Thursday - did with the items or how he was caught.

NUS had announced in May that it had increased the number of security guards at hostels, will be adding hundreds of closed-circuit television cameras and will better secure toilets as well as shower cubicles.

Goh was offered bail of $8,000, and will be back in court on Jan 9 next year.

If convicted of criminal trespass, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $3,000.

Offenders convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Those convicted of theft can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.