Teen who licked iJooz straw: Case adjourned as ICA reviews student pass status

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French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien had initially been scheduled to plead guilty on July 13.

SINGAPORE – The prosecution has sought an adjournment in the case of the teen who filmed himself licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine.

State Prosecuting Officer Sukhdev Kaur told the court on July 13 that the prosecution was checking with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on whether French national Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien’s student pass would be cancelled if he is convicted.

The 19-year-old had initially been scheduled to plead guilty on July 13.

He was handed two charges of mischief and being a public nuisance after he allegedly filmed himself licking a straw from the iJooz vending machine before placing it back inside the straw dispenser.

Court documents stated that he allegedly committed the offence at Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road on March 12.

He then posted the clip on social media, sparking shock and concern among netizens.

As a result of his stunt, the company had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien was handed two charges after he allegedly filmed himself licking a straw from the iJooz vending machine before placing it back inside the straw dispenser. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPOREINCIDENTS.SG/INSTAGRAM

He is expected to plead guilty on July 30.

For mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

For causing public nuisance, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.