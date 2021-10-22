Teen who died while facing drug trafficking charges was seen by doctor twice in lock-up and deemed well

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Oct 22) released the findings of its review on the case of a teen who died while facing drug trafficking charges.

Justin Lee, 17, who was arrested on Feb 3 and charged in court on June 24, died on Sept 16 from a fall from height.

His mother, Ms Cecilia Ow, 51, on Oct 12, posted a letter addressed to Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on her Instagram page, describing her son's arrest and his history with depression.

Here is a timeline of the key events:

January 2021

- CNB conducts investigations on Justin, who was then suspected of trafficking LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps - a hallucinogen made on tabs of blotting paper.

Feb 3

- Justin is arrested by CNB officers at about 7.25pm in Serangoon North Avenue 4. He is compliant and does not put up any struggle.

- The officers hold on to him while he is handcuffed, and escort him to various locations in the course of investigations.

- Nine CNB officers conduct a follow-up operation at Justin's home between 9pm and 9.20pm.

- Six of the officers enter the flat after getting permission from Ms Ow.

- Four of the six officers escort Justin to his bedroom, where a search is conducted by two of them.

- Justin is later escorted to the CNB Enforcement Office at Bedok Police Divisional Headquarters for a urine test, recording of further statement, and detailed searches and documentation of personal properties.

Feb 4

- Justin is transferred to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters and admitted to the lock-up there at about 1.25am.

- He is examined by a doctor and deemed to be well.

- CNB seizes 131 LSD stamps from a location near Serangoon North Avenue 4 at about 11.40am.

- Justin is interviewed at about 11.45am. The interview is video-recorded.

- A second video-recorded interview is conducted between 7.35pm and 8pm. Justin admits to owning the LSD stamps and said they were meant for sale.

- Justin is allowed to call Ms Ow at about 8.55pm, and is released on bail to her at about 10.40pm.

May 2021

- CNB completes investigations into Justin's case.

June 2021

- The Attorney-General's Chambers directs CNB to charge Justin with drug trafficking.

June 23

- Justin is asked to report to CNB Headquarters, which he does at about 12.40pm.

- He is taken to the lock-up and served with the drug trafficking charges. The process is video-recorded.

- The teenager is also examined by a doctor, who does not detect any issues of concern.

- CNB releases Justin on bail at about 7.50pm. He is to report to the courts the next day.

- Justin acknowledges that he had no complaints while in lock-up.

- This is the last contact CNB has with Justin.

June 24

- Justin is charged in court and released on court bail.

- His case is adjourned to July 22, upon his lawyer's request.

July to August 2021

- Justin's court hearing is adjourned three more times, each also upon his lawyer's request. The final hearing date was set for Sept 23.

Sept 16

- Justin dies after a fall from height.