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Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, was charged in April with committing mischief and being a public nuisance.

SINGAPORE – A teenager accused of licking a straw from a vending machine before putting it back is expected to plead guilty on July 13.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, was earlier charged in April with committing mischief and being a public nuisance.

The French national allegedly committed the offences at Goldhill Centre in Thomson Road on or around March 12.

Maximilien allegedly licked a straw from an iJooz machine before putting it back in the straw dispenser.

He purportedly filmed himself doing it and uploaded the clip on social media.

Court documents stated that iJooz, known for its vending machines that serve freshly squeezed orange juice, had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser after the alleged incident.

The video surfaced online on March 12 and went viral, sparking shock and concern among netizens.

For committing mischief, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The punishment for being a public nuisance is a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.