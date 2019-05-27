Teen under probe for allegedly setting fire to sofa at lift lobby

A teenager is being investigated by the police for allegedly setting fire to a sofa at the lift lobby of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris.

The police said in a statement yesterday that a 15-year-old boy was suspected of being involved in a case of mischief by fire.

At 5pm last Friday, the police were alerted to a fire at the lift lobby on the seventh storey of Block 560 Pasir Ris Street 51.

No one was injured.

Through ground inquiries and the help of images from police cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the teenager.

Anyone convicted of mischief by fire with the intent to damage property may be jailed for up to seven years. A fine may also be imposed.