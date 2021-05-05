Teen to be charged for throwing heavy punching ball down from Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE - A teenager who allegedly threw a punching ball with the base attached from a Housing Board flat will be charged on Thursday (May 6).

Such devices typically weigh between 3kg and 10kg, and are used when practising boxing and martial arts.

In a release on Wednesday, the police said it had received a call for assistance on Jan 17 at about 11.10pm.

Officers arrived at the block in Bukit Batok Street 52 and learnt that the 18-year-old had allegedly thrown the ball down from his flat.

Police did not say from what height.

The teen is expected to face a rash act charge.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police.

Those convicted of committing a rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others may be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.