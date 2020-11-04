Teen molested 40-year-old woman and insulted the modesty of two teenage girls

SINGAPORE - A Secondary 4 student tried chatting up a 40-year-old woman on the pretext of asking for directions and then tailed her when she ignored him.

When the woman confronted him, the teenager reached out his arm and molested her.

On Wednesday (Nov 4), the 16-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty in court to a molestation charge.

He also admitted to insulting the modesty of two teenage girls in separate incidents.

The offender cannot be named due to recent amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act, which covers those below 18 years old.

The identities of the three victims also cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

The offender targeted his first victim, the 40-year-old woman between 3.15pm and 3.40pm on Feb 4.

She was walking to a coffee shop at Block 153A, Serangoon North Avenue 1 when he approached her and asked for directions to the Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central.

She pointed him the way but instead of walking away, the teen followed her and tried to "make small talk".

He continued to tail the woman even though she ignored him, the court heard.

The woman then stopped walking, and confronted him, asking if he was continuing to follow her.

He then reached out his arm and molested her. She made a police report later that afternoon.

The offender struck again on March 31, when he approached an 18-year-old girl near Serangoon North Community Centre and tapped her left shoulder.

He tried to chat the girl up and followed her into a nearby cafe, where he sat opposite her, staring at her body and making lewd remarks.

He targeted his third victim, a 16-year-old student, on July 8 while she was walking home from school.

He approached the girl and asked her what words like "pornography" meant. He also told her that "all females were sexual objects".

The victim later told a schoolmate about the encounter. The schoolmate, in turn, told a male teacher who made a police report at around 5.30pm that day.

On Wednesday, the court called for a report to assess the offender's suitability for probation. He will be sentenced on Dec 16.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.