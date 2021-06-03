Teen cyclist dies in Marina East Drive accident

A 14-year-old cyclist was killed in a road accident in Marina East Drive on Monday afternoon.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The police said yesterday that they were alerted to the fatal accident at about 4.25pm and a 37-year-old male driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations are continuing.

Photos of the accident were uploaded onto Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV yesterday afternoon.

One showed a Malaysia-registered truck in front of a bicycle, which was broken in two, in the middle lane of the road.

Jean Iau


The broken bicycle of the 14-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK

